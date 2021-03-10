Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to Launch New Services From LaGuardia

Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE is planning to expand its operations from New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA). The airline will add three new destinations, as well as start operations from a second terminal at the airport.



Beginning Apr 17, 2021, the carrier will initiate service from LGA to San Juan, PR (SJU). The flights will be available only on Saturdays. Additionally, the carrier will begin daily flights to Nashville, TN (BNA) from LGA, effective May 5, 2021. Spirit Airlines will also launch a Saturday service from LGA to Los Angeles (LAX), effective Jun 12, 2021.



The Miramar, FL-based carrier is also increasing frequency on some of its routes. For instance, the airline will increase frequency of flights to Chicago, IL (ORD) and Orlando, FL (MCO) from LGA to up to two daily operations. Flights to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Tampa, FL (TPA) will be extended to a daily service, while service to Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) will be increased to five times daily. Furthermore, flights to Detroit, MI (DTW) and Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR) will be extended to twice daily.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Spirit Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corp. ARCB, Saia, Inc. SAIA and USA Truck, Inc. USAK. While USA Truck sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ArcBest and Saia carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of ArcBest, Saia and USA Truck have rallied more than 100%, 65% and 25% in the past six months, respectively.

