Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to Begin Nonstop Flights From Milwaukee

Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE announced plans to add nonstop services connecting Milwaukee, WI with Orlando, FL; Las Vegas and Los Angeles.



Effective, Jun 24, 2021, the carrier will begin daily nonstop flights from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Orlando (MCO), Las Vegas (LAS) and Los Angeles (LAX). The airline stated that it will be the only carrier to offer nonstop service to Los Angeles from Milwaukee.



On a separate note, Spirit Airlines launched its new Free Spirit loyalty program in January, allowing frequent flyers earn rewards and status.



As air travel continues to recover, the carrier has been actively trying to expand its operations. Earlier this month, it announced that it will add a destination (Louisville, KY) to its network. To this end, the carrier will start operating flights from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to Fort Lauderdale, FL; Orlando, FL; Las Vegas and Los Angeles. These nonstop services will be effective May 27, 2021 on a daily basis.

