Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to Add Three Nonstop Routes to Las Vegas

Spirit Airlines SAVE is expanding its presence in Las Vegas, NV with nonstop flights to Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ), Boise Airport (BOI), and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO).



Daily nonstop service between Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and ABQ is set to begin Aug 3, 2022 onward. The same between Las Vegas and BOI is expected to commence Aug 5 onward. The service between Las Vegas and RNO will be operational twice daily from Aug 10.



Following these new services, Spirit Airlines will operate flights to 41 nonstop destinations and offer up to 75 peak-day departures. This indicates a 30% year-over-year increase in the carrier’s service to Las Vegas.



Spirit Airlines also recently announced nonstop service from Las Vegas to Memphis, TN and Salt Lake City, UT. The Memphis service will be operational daily Apr 20 onward, while the Salt Lake City service will operate twice daily May 26 onward.



With air-travel demand rebounding, U.S. airlines have been expanding their network. Last month, United Airlines UAL announced plans to expand its Cape Town service from seasonal to year-round from June. Subject to government approval, the carrier plans a year-round operation of three nonstop flights per week between New York/Newark and Cape Town International Airport.



United Airlines’ Cape Town service, which was suspended until December 2021 due to the pandemic, was first launched in December 2019. Once the airline’s international operations gradually began to improve, the carrier expanded its footprint in Africa with new flights between New York/Newark and Johannesburg in June 2021; Washington D.C. and Accra, Ghana in May 2021; and between Washington D.C. and Lagos, Nigeria in November 2021.



Last month, JetBlue Airways JBLU launched nonstop flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Puerto Vallarta’s Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport, expanding its presence in Mexico.



Puerto Vallarta is the third destination being served by JetBlue in Mexico. The new service expands the airline’s presence in Latin America and the Caribbean, while simultaneously widening its base in the New York focus city.

