Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to Add Nonstop Flights From Manchester

Spirit Airlines SAVE expands its foothold in Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) with new nonstop flights to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, FL and to Tampa International Airport (TPA).



The service to Fort Myers will operate four times per week, beginning Nov 17, while flights to Tampa, FL will be operational thrice per week, Nov 18 onward. With the winter holiday travel period approaching, these new services are expected to attract substantial traffic.



The new flights add to Spirit Airlines’ existing services to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando out of MHT, thus widening its presence in Florida. From MHT, the carrier will add service to Myrtle Beach, SC, effective Apr 20, 2022. With this, the carrier will serve a total of five destinations from MHT.

Spirit Airlines’ services out of MHT offer customers wider options to connect across the globe. Airport director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E., said, "Time and time again, our passengers are showing us that they prefer to fly out of MHT, even to connect internationally."

