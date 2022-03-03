Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to Add Flights to Mexico in June

Spirit Airlines SAVE is expanding in Mexico with daily nonstop flights from Monterrey International Airport (MTY) to George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), starting this June.



SAVE began operations in Mexico in 2003 with service to Cancun International Airport (CUN) and later expanded operations by adding flights to Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) in 2012 and Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) in 2021.



The Monterrey-Austin, TX service is the only nonstop option between the two places. The Monterrey-Houston, TX service offers customers nonstop connections to seven international destinations as well as 17 domestic destinations.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. Price

Spirit Airlines, Inc. price | Spirit Airlines, Inc. Quote

Spirit Airlines’ expansion initiatives to cater to the improving air-travel demand are encouraging. The airline recently launched a new service from Orlando International Airport to Mercedita International Airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico. The new service adds to the airline’s existing operations in San Juan and Aguadilla in the country. SAVE plans to continue expanding in Puerto Rico with nonstop service from Aguadilla to Philadelphia, PA, set to launch on Apr 20.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Spirit Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Transportation sector are as follows:



ArcBest Corporation ARCB flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 31.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of ArcBest have surged more than 47% in a year.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 10.2%.



Shares of J.B. Hunt have rallied more than 35% in a year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.