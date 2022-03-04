Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to Add Crew Bases in Miami and Atlanta

Spirit Airlines SAVE plans to add crew bases in Miami, FL and Atlanta, GA, as the airline tries to boost staffing to cater to the recovering air-travel demand. The move follows staffing shortages faced by the company last summer, which led to multiple flight cancellations.



SAVE will be adding new pilot and flight attendant bases at Miami International Airport (MIA) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) for a total of nine crew bases across the network.



Spirit Airlines expects to place more than 100 pilots and more than 200 flight attendants at each base initially this summer when the bases open. As the year progresses, additional crew, supervisors and support functions are expected to follow.

The new bases will add to Spirit Airlines’ existing bases in Atlantic City (ACY), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Detroit (DTW), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Las Vegas (LAS) and Orlando (MCO).



SAVE began operations at MIA in October 2021 with flights to nine destinations, which later expanded to 30 nonstop domestic and international routes in January 2022. At ATL, the carrier operates nonstop flights to 19 destinations.



Spirit Airline's executive vice president and chief operating officer, John Bendoraitis, said, "We're always evaluating our network to find opportunities to improve our operational performance as our flight options continue to expand…” "We're adding jobs and increasing staffing at stations with a high concentration of flight activity,” added Bendoraitis.

