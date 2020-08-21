Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Rides on Low Fuel Costs Amid Pandemic

We recently issued an updated report on Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE.

Spirit Airlines has been witnessing significant pressure on fares and impact on load factor since late-February. Evidently, passenger revenues plunge 51.7% year over year in the first half of 2020. Due to an unprecedented drop in passenger demand, the company’s April and May capacity was lowered by approximately 75% and 95% respectively. The same for June has been reduced by approximately 95%. Moreover, capacity contracted to the tune of 83.2% in second quarter 2020.

During the second quarter 2020, cost per available seat mile (CASM) excluding operating special items and fuel, escalated more than 100%. Moreover, the carrier's return on equity dropped to a negative territory due to the unprecedented crisis.

Nevertheless, low fuel prices are helping Spirit Airlines partly offset the adversities. Notably, average fuel cost per gallon fell 20.2% year over year to $1.7 in the first half of 2020. Additionally, the airline’s stringent cost-cutting measures support the bottom line.

The carrier exited the June quarter with cash and equivalents of $1,264 million, above the current debt of $417 million, which implies that the company has sufficient cash to meet its short-term debt obligations.

Spirit Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A few better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX, United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP. Knight-Swift and United Parcel sport a Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy), whereas Canadian Pacific carries a Zacks Rank # 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift, United Parcel and Canadian Pacific is pegged at 15%, 7.7% and 8%, respectively.

