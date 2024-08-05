Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Lag

Spirit Airways’ SAVE second-quarter 2024 loss of $1.44 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.30 per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 29 cents per share.

Operating revenues of $1.28 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion. The top line decreased by 10.6% on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to a decline in the average yield of 12.3%.

Passenger revenues, accounting for 98% of the top line, decreased 11.1% to $1.25 billion due to a 22.2% drop in fare revenue per passenger flight and a 9.6% decrease in non-ticket revenue per passenger flight year over year. The actual figure was less than our estimate of $1.3 billion. Other revenues increased 21% to $27.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

The operating loss was $1.5 billion. Meanwhile, total operating expenses increased 1.5% year over year, primarily due to an increase in aircraft rent, aircraft fuel, salaries, wages and benefits, landing fees and other rents.

Expenses on maintenance, materials and repairs fell marginally by 7.7%, and other cost items declined 4% year over year.

Load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) improved 0.3 points year over year to 83.2%. Total operating revenue per available seat miles declined 12.1%. The average fuel cost per gallon increased 6% year over year to $2.78.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Spirit Airlines, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Spirit Airlines, Inc. Quote

Liquidity

Spirit Airlines exited the second quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $724.8 million compared with $865.2 million in the same time period in 2023. Long-term debt increased to $3.12 billion at the June-end quarter from $3.05 billion at 2023-end.

Currently, Spirit Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Outlook

For full-year 2024, the company expects available seat miles to be flat to down in the low single digits. For the third quarter of 2024, the same is expected to fall by 0.3% year over year.

The company estimates its total revenues for the third quarter to come between $1.155 billion and $1.175 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.27 billion.

The adjusted operating loss for the third quarter is expected in the range of $305-335 million.

The third-quarter adjusted operating margin is estimated to fall between negative 26% and negative 29%. The adjusted operating margin for AOG credits for the third quarter of 2024 is estimated to come between negative 27.5 percent to negative 24.5 percent.

The average fuel cost per gallon is expected to be $2.65 in the September quarter.

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines’ DAL second-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 35 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.36 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 and decreased 12% year over year.

Revenues of $16.7billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.3 billion and increased 7% on a year-over-year basis. Passenger revenues, accounting for 83% of the total revenues, improved 5% year over year.

United Airlines UAL reported second-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 18 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.14 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.97 per share. However, the bottom line decreased 17.69% year over year.

Operating revenues of $15 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.13 billion. However, the top line increased 5.7% year over year due to upbeat air travel demand. Cargo revenues rose by 14.4% year over year to $414 million. Revenues from other sources jumped 9.6% year over year to $892 million.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ JBHT second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.32 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 and declined 27.1% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $2.93 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion and fell 6.5% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues, decreased approximately 6% year over year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.