Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Price Target Decreased by 40.63% to 4.15

The average one-year price target for Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) has been revised to 4.15 / share. This is an decrease of 40.62% from the prior estimate of 6.99 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.04% from the latest reported closing price of 4.11 / share.

Spirit Airlines Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 13, 2024 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2024 received the payment on February 29, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $4.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 29.20%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.98%, the lowest has been 1.08%, and the highest has been 28.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.72 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 5.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Airlines. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 9.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAVE is 0.21%, an increase of 0.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.19% to 66,634K shares. The put/call ratio of SAVE is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,443K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,421K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 10.67% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,920K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares, representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 11.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,779K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,813K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 13.78% over the last quarter.

Diameter Capital Partners holds 2,500K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,338K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,229K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Background Information

Spirit Airlines is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. The company is the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows its Guests to pay only for the options they choose - like bags, seat assignments and refreshments - something Spirit Airlines calls Á La Smarte. The company makes it possible for its Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Its Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. Spirit Airlines serves destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and is dedicated to giving back and improving those communities.

