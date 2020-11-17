Spirit Airlines' (SAVE) Orlando International Flights to Resume

With the holiday season approaching, Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE plans to resume six nonstop international services from Orlando, FL in December, which were suspended in March due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions. Thanks to gradual improvement in travel demand, the airline is judiciously resuming services to popular destinations.



Effective Dec 4, 2020, the airline will re-launch nonstop services to Bogota, Colombia and San Pedro Sula, Honduras from Orlando. While the Bogota flights will operate four times weekly, the San Pedro Sula flights will be available thrice weekly. Following these service resumptions, Spirit would fly internationally for the first time from Central Florida since the flight suspensions in March.



Starting Dec 16, the carrier will restart flights to Cartagena, Colombia; Cancun, Mexico and Guatemala City, Guatemala. Flights connecting Orlando with Cartagena and Guatemala City will operate thrice weekly, while the Orlando-Cancun service will be operational six times a week.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. Price

Spirit Airlines, Inc. price | Spirit Airlines, Inc. Quote

Spirit Airlines will also reinstate service to San Salvador, El Salvador, from Orlando beginning Dec 19. This service will be available twice weekly. On Jan 6, 2021, the airline will resume service to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, with once daily flights.

With improving demand for leisure travel, Spirit had earlier announced plans to restart service between Fort Lauderdale, FL and the Haitian city of Cap-Haitien, effective Dec 3, 2020. This service will be available thrice weekly.

