Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Launches Orlando-Ponce Daily Service

Spirit Airlines SAVE has launched a new service from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Mercedita International Airport (PSE) in Ponce. The move expands its presence in Puerto Rico.



This daily nonstop service complements Spirit Airlines’ existing operations in San Juan (SJU) and Aguadilla (BQN) in Puerto Rico. From Orlando, FL, the carrier operates around 80 flights each day, providing one-stop options between PSE and 28 cities across its route map.



Spirit Airlines began operations in Puerto Rico in 2001 with flights to San Juan and later expanded with a new service to Aguadilla in 2007. With the new Ponce service, the carrier is offering eight nonstop routes to choose from between Florida and Puerto Rico.

Spirit Airlines plans to continue expanding in Puerto Rico with nonstop service from Aguadilla to Philadelphia, PA, set to launch on Apr 20. As air-travel demand continues to recover, the airline’s expansion initiatives are encouraging.



SAVE is currently offering the Ponce-Orlando flights at an introductory price of $79 one-way for travel from Mar 1 until May 4, 2022. To avail of this offer, tickets must be purchased 21 days in advance.

