Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Jumps: Stock Rises 9.3%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 49.2% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen five negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Spirit Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

