Spirit Airlines (SAVE) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.6% Higher

Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $8.01 to $13.90 in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen three negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Spirit Airlines has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. Price

Spirit Airlines, Inc. price | Spirit Airlines, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Transportation - Airline industry may consider China Southern Airlines Company Limited ZNH which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



