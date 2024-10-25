Spirit Airlines rises 24.4%

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is up 24.4%, or 59c to $3.01.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SAVE:
- Unusually active option classes on open October 25th
- Spirit Airlines Stock Soars Over 17% on Layoffs and Jet Sale News
- Spirit Airlines Boosts Liquidity with Aircraft Sale
- Spirit Airlines sees Q3 capacity down 1.2% y/y
- DOJ, DOT launch broad public inquiry into state of competition in air travel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.