Spirit Airlines rejects JetBlue offer, backs merger with Frontier Group

June 28 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N on Tuesday rejected JetBlue Airways Corp's JBLU.O sweetened $34.15 per share takeover offer and recommended that shareholders vote in favor of a merger with Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC.O at a meeting on Thursday.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Abhijith.G@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9019785574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.