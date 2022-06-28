Commodities
Spirit Airlines rejects JetBlue offer, backs merger with Frontier Group

Abhijith Ganapavaram Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Spirit Airlines Inc on Tuesday rejected JetBlue Airways Corp's sweetened $34.15 per share takeover offer and recommended that shareholders vote in favor of a merger with Frontier Group Holdings Inc at a meeting on Thursday.

