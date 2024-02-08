Spirit Airlines Q4 Loss Narrows; Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) reported Wednesday a net loss for the fourth quarter of $183.65 million or $1.68 per share, narrower than $270.66 million or $2.49 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted loss for the quarter was $1.36 per share, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Total operating revenues for the quarter decreased to $1.32 billion from $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts were looking for $1.32 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.