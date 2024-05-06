News & Insights

Spirit Airlines Posts Wider Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

May 06, 2024

(RTTNews) - Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) posted a first quarter net loss of $142.6 million compared to a loss of $103.9 million, last year. Loss per share was $1.30 compared to a loss of $0.95. Adjusted net loss per share was $1.46 compared to a loss of $0.82. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to a loss per share of $1.45, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total operating revenues were $1.26 billion, down 6.2% from last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.27 billion in revenue.

