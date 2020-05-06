Commodities
Spirit Airlines posts quarterly loss, in talks with Airbus to defer deliveries

Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Spirit Airlines Inc on Wednesday posted a quarterly loss and said it was in discussions with Airbus SE to defer 2020 and 2021 jet deliveries and related pre-delivery payments in an effort to reduce its aircraft capital spending by $185 million.

As the coronavirus crisis has crushed air travel demand, budget carrier Spirit said it has cut its capacity by about 75% in April and 95% in May and June and will be evaluating whether to take advantage of U.S. government aid in the coming months.

