Spirit Airlines Postpones Shareholders' Meeting On Proposed Merger With Frontier Group

(RTTNews) - Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE), an ultra-low-cost carrier, said on Wednesday that it has postponed its special meeting of stockholders in-connection with the proposed merger deal with Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., until June 30.

The special meeting was postponed to allow the Board to continue discussions with stakeholders of Spirit, Frontier, and JetBlue Airways Corporation, the company said in a statement.

Barclays and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are serving as financial advisors to Spirit, whereas Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP are serving as legal advisors.

