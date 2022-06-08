Markets
SAVE

Spirit Airlines Postpones Shareholders' Meeting On Proposed Merger With Frontier Group

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE), an ultra-low-cost carrier, said on Wednesday that it has postponed its special meeting of stockholders in-connection with the proposed merger deal with Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., until June 30.

The special meeting was postponed to allow the Board to continue discussions with stakeholders of Spirit, Frontier, and JetBlue Airways Corporation, the company said in a statement.

Barclays and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are serving as financial advisors to Spirit, whereas Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP are serving as legal advisors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAVE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular