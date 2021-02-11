Spirit Airlines plans to restore 2019 capacity this summer

Commodities
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines SAVE.N plans to restore the level of flying it operated in 2019 by the middle of this year as COVID-19 cases trend downwards and summer booking curves improve, Chief Executive Ted Christie said on an investor call on Thursday.

The comments followed disappointing quarterly results released late Wednesday, which sent shares down more than 6%.

