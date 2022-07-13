Commodities
SAVE

Spirit Airlines plans to delay shareholder vote on Frontier deal to July 27

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Spirit Airlines Inc said on Wednesday it intends to delay the shareholder vote on its merger deal with Frontier Group Holdings Inc to July 27.

July 13 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N said on Wednesday it intends to delay the shareholder vote on its merger deal with Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC.O to July 27.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAVE

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular