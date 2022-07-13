Spirit Airlines plans to delay shareholder vote on Frontier deal to July 27

July 13 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N said on Wednesday it intends to delay the shareholder vote on its merger deal with Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC.O to July 27.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.