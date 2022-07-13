Spirit Airlines plans to delay Frontier deal vote to July 27

Adds background

July 13 (Reuters) - Takeover target Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N said it intends to delay the shareholder vote slated for Friday on its merger deal with Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC.O to July 27.

The move on Wednesday comes after Frontier requested the budget carrier to postpone the shareholder meeting, citing the need for more time to gather sufficient proxy support for the buyout.

Frontier Group's cash and stock offer stands at $25.39 per share as of Tuesday's close and the company has declined to further raise its bid.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

