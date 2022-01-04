Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) investors are sitting on a loss of 61% if they invested three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the long term shareholders of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 61% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 17% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Spirit Airlines isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years Spirit Airlines saw its revenue shrink by 19% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. With no profits and falling revenue it is no surprise that investors have been dumping the stock, pushing the price down by 17% per year over that time. Bagholders or 'baggies' are people who buy more of a stock as the price collapses. They are then left 'holding the bag' if the shares turn out to be worthless. After losing money on a declining business with falling stock price, we always consider whether eager bagholders are still offering us a reasonable exit price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:SAVE Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Spirit Airlines in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Spirit Airlines had a tough year, with a total loss of 2.5%, against a market gain of about 23%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 10% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Spirit Airlines (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

