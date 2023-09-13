Spirit Airlines lowers Q3 revenue outlook on rising fuel costs

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines SAVE.N lowered its third-quarter revenue outlook to account for increased fuel prices, the ultra-low cost carrier revealed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Shares of the airline were down 4.3% at $16.53 in premarket trading.

The carrier joins Southwest Airlines LUV.N, United Airlines UAL.O and Alaska Air Group ALK.N, who have also warned of higher fuel costs in the current quarter as crude prices rose for a third straight month in August amid signs of tightening supply.

Spirit expects third-quarter revenue to be between $1.24 billion and $1.25 billion, against its previous estimate of $1.3 billion to $1.32 billion.

However, the company sees "heightened promotional activity" with steep discounting for travel booked for the second half of the third quarter through the pre-Thanksgiving travel period.

Spirit now sees third-quarter per-gallon fuel costs at $3.06 against the earlier guidance of $2.80.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((pratyush.thakur@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.