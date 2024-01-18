News & Insights

Commodities
Spirit Airlines is looking at options to refinance its debt -source

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

January 18, 2024 — 02:23 pm EST

Written by Rajesh Kumar Singh for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines SAVE.N is looking at options to refinance its debt and is not considering restructuring, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The company's shares have been falling since Tuesday on investor concerns about its financial future after a U.S. judge blocked its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways JBLU.O.

Ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday said Spirit's credit profile was under pressure as it faced significant refinancing risk in the next year with its $1.1 billion loyalty program debt coming due in September 2025.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Chris Reese)

