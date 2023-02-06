Spirit Airlines Inc. Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$270.7 million, or -$2.49 per share. This compares with -$87.2 million, or -$0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.7% to $1.39 billion from $987.6 million last year.

Spirit Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$270.7 Mln. vs. -$87.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$2.49 vs. -$0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q4): $1.39 Bln vs. $987.6 Mln last year.

