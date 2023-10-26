Spirit Airlines Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE):

Earnings: -$157.552 million in Q3 vs. -$36.377 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.44 in Q3 vs. -$0.33 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Spirit Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$149.782 million or -$1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$1.48 per share Revenue: $1.258 billion in Q3 vs. $1.343 billion in the same period last year.

