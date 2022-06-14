Commodities
Spirit Airlines in talks with JetBlue over $3.4 bln improved offer

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Takeover target Spirit Airlines Inc said on Tuesday it was in talks with JetBlue Airways Corp over a $3.4 billion sweetened offer.

June 14 (Reuters) - Takeover target Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N said on Tuesday it was in talks with JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O over a $3.4 billion sweetened offer.

The budget carrier said it was also in discussions with Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC.O under the terms of an existing merger agreement.

Spirit said in a statement that JetBlue and Frontier were being given access to the same due diligence information, on the same terms.

Last month, Spirit had denied JetBlue's request to open up its books and records relating to a decision to rebuff an earlier buyout proposal.

