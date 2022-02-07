Spirit Airlines, Frontier to merge in $2.9 bln deal

Adds details from the statement

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines SAVE.N and Frontier Group Holdings ULCC.O announced on Monday a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock merger deal, as the low-cost carriers look to expand their existing flying routes by adding over 145 destinations.

The transaction value of the deal is $6.6 billion when accounted for the assumption of net debt and operating lease liabilities, the companies said in a statement.

Colorado-based Frontier will own 51.5% stake in the combined entity, while the remaining 48.5% will be held by Spirit's shareholders.

Frontier's offer price of $25.83 per share of Spirit represents a premium of 18.8% to the stock's last close on Friday. Shares of Spirit rose about 11.6% in premarket trade after the announcement.

The combined airline is expected to deliver $1 billion in annual consumer savings, offer more than 1,000 daily flights to over 145 destinations in 19 countries.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.