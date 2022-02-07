Commodities
Spirit Airlines, Frontier to merge in $2.9 bln deal

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published

U.S. low-cost carriers Spirit Airlines and Frontier Group Holdings announced a merger agreement on Monday in a deal that values Spirit at a fully diluted equity value of $2.9 billion.

The transaction value of the deal is $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of net debt and operating lease liabilities, the companies said in a statement.

