News & Insights

Markets
SAVE

Spirit Airlines Down 15% On News That Merger With JetBlue Airways May Not Succeed

January 26, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) are falling more than 15% Friday morning, on the news that its merger with JetBlue Airways Corporation may not be successful.

JetBlue Airways Friday said it informed Spirit that certain conditions as part of their merger agreement may not be met before the due date. The airliner also notified Spirit that the merger agreement may be terminated on and after January 28.

SAVE is at $6.07 currently. It has traded in the range of $4.04 - $20.24 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.