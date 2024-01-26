Spirit Airlines Down 15% On News That Merger With JetBlue Airways May Not Succeed

(RTTNews) - Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) are falling more than 15% Friday morning, on the news that its merger with JetBlue Airways Corporation may not be successful.

JetBlue Airways Friday said it informed Spirit that certain conditions as part of their merger agreement may not be met before the due date. The airliner also notified Spirit that the merger agreement may be terminated on and after January 28.

SAVE is at $6.07 currently. It has traded in the range of $4.04 - $20.24 in the last 52 weeks.

