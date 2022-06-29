Commodities
Spirit Airlines delays vote on takeover bids

Manas Mishra
June 29 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N said on Wednesday it was delaying a shareholder vote set for Thursday on bids for the company by JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O and Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC.O.

