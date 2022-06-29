Spirit Airlines delays vote on takeover bids

June 29 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N said on Wednesday it was delaying a shareholder vote set for Thursday on bids for the company by JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O and Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC.O.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.