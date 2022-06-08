Commodities
Spirit Airlines delays shareholder vote on Frontier deal to June 30

June 8 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N said on Wednesday it has postponed to June 30 a shareholder meeting to vote on the proposed merger agreement with Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC.O.

