Spirit Airlines delays shareholder vote on Frontier deal to June 30

June 8 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N said on Wednesday it has postponed to June 30 a shareholder meeting to vote on the proposed merger agreement with Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC.O.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.