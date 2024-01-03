Spirit Airlines Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SAVE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.98, changing hands as low as $15.85 per share. Spirit Airlines Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAVE's low point in its 52 week range is $8.68 per share, with $20.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.09.

