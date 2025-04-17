Spirit Airlines Appoints Dave Davis As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Spirit Aviation Holdings, parent of Spirit Airlines (SAVEQ), Thursday announced that it has named Dave Davis as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 21.

Davis joins from Sun Country Airlines, where he served as President, CFO, and board member, and brings prior leadership experience from Northwest Airlines.

Joining Davis are two senior executives - Duncan Dee as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, and Trey Urbahn as Senior Commercial Advisor.

SAVEQ is currently trading at $0.4650 on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.