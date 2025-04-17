Markets
Spirit Airlines Appoints Dave Davis As President And CEO

April 17, 2025 — 10:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Spirit Aviation Holdings, parent of Spirit Airlines (SAVEQ), Thursday announced that it has named Dave Davis as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 21.

Davis joins from Sun Country Airlines, where he served as President, CFO, and board member, and brings prior leadership experience from Northwest Airlines.

Joining Davis are two senior executives - Duncan Dee as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, and Trey Urbahn as Senior Commercial Advisor.

SAVEQ is currently trading at $0.4650 on the OTC Markets.

