Spirit Airlines Apologizes After 6-year-old Put On Wrong Flight

(RTTNews) - Spirit Airlines has apologized after an unaccompanied child traveling from Philadelphia to Fort Myers was "incorrectly boarded" onto a plane to Orlando.

Spirit did not provide additional details about how the mistake was made, but said an internal investigation was underway. A Spirit Airlines spokesperson said the company apologized to the family.

"The child was always under the care and supervision of a Spirit Team Member, and as soon as we discovered the error, we took immediate steps to communicate with the family and reconnect them," the airline spokesperson said.

According to news reports, Casper, the 6-year-old boy who was visiting his grandmother, was flying for the first time.

"They told me, 'No, he's not on this flight. He missed his flight.' I said, 'No, he could not miss his flight because I have the check-in tag,'" grandmother Mario Ramos said. "I ran inside the plane to the flight attendant and, I asked her, 'Where's my grandson? He was handed over to you at Philadelphia?' She said, 'No, I had no kids with me.'"

Ramos later got a call from her grandson, saying he'd landed several hours away from Fort Myers, WINK-TV reported. While the boy landed in Orlando, his luggage made it to Fort Myers.

"I want them to call me," she told WINK-TV. "Let me know how my grandson ended up in Orlando. How did that happen? Did they get him off the plane? The flight attendant - after mom handed him with paperwork - did she let him go by himself? He jumped in the wrong plane by himself?"

