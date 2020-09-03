Spirit Airlines Aims to Add New Flights To Orange Country

Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE announced plans of adding new routes to Las Vegas and Oakland from John Wayne Airport (SNA), in Orange County, CA. Sprit Airlines will operate the new daily nonstop flights from Nov 17, 2020. The move is aimed at taking advantage of the improvement in air travel demand (particularly leisure travel), following the easing of restrictions.

The carriers’ arrival at John Wayne facilitates one-stop access to cities across the country. The carrier will operate two daily flights from SNA to Oakland International Airport (OAK) in addition to daily flights to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS). The flight to Las Vegas comes with convenient connections to another 15 major U.S. cities. This should enable it attract significant traffic and boost the top line.

Safety Measures Adopted

In a bid to promote safety and restore confidence of people in boarding flights, the carrier has made it mandatory for all to wear multi-layered face coverings. Moreover, each of its plane uses state-of-the-art, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that capture 99.97% of particles and filter the air for contaminants every three minutes. After each flight, enhanced cleaning procedures are adopted on high-touch areas such as tray tables and armrests using hospital-grade disinfectants. The carrier also uses two EPA-registered fogging treatments. The first applies a safe, high-grade disinfectant that’s effective against coronaviruses. The second uses an antimicrobial product that forms an invisible barrier on all surfaces that kills bacteria and viruses on contact for 30 days.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Spirit Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX , United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS and Werner Enterprises, Inc. WERN . Knight-Swift sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), while UPS and Werner carry a Zacks Rank #2(Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift, UPS and Werner is pegged at 15%, 7.7% and 8.5%, respectively.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.