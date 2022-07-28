Spirit Airlines agrees to be bought by JetBlue in $3.8-billion deal

July 28 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N on Thursday agreed to a sweetened $3.8-billion offer from low-cost rival JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O, ending a drawn-out battle for the carrier that would help create the fifth-largest U.S. airline.

TIMELINE-Battle for Spirit Airlines enters final stretch

ANALYSIS-Spirit Airlines winning bidder may need years to recoup price tag

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)

((Nilanjana.Basu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.