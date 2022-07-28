Spirit Airlines agrees to be bought by JetBlue in $3.8-billion deal
July 28 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N on Thursday agreed to a sweetened $3.8-billion offer from low-cost rival JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O, ending a drawn-out battle for the carrier that would help create the fifth-largest U.S. airline.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)
