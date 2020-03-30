Markets
SAVE

Spirit Airlines Adopts Poison Pill Provision After Coronavirus Stock Selloff

Contributor
Lou Whiteman The Motley Fool
Published

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE), which has lost 76% of its market cap over the past year, said on Monday that it has adopted a so-called poison pill to block any unsolicited attempts to take it over.

The shareholder rights plan would become exercisable if a person or a group acquires an ownership stake of 10% or more of Spirit in transactions not approved by the board. Such poison pill plans are designed to flood the market with additional shares in the event of a hostile takeover attempt, diluting the would-be acquirer's stake and making it more expensive to accomplish a takeover.

A Spirit Airlines jet taxing to the runway.

Image source: Spirit Airlines.

Airlines have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has drastically cut travel demand. Spirit last week said it expects to reduce its capacity by 75% in May compared to its original plans. It's also suspending capital expenditures and pursuing new sources of liquidity in anticipation of declining revenue.

"We are confident in our ability to weather the current environment," said Spirit CEO Ted Christie in a statement, but given the stock's dramatic declines,  the board wanted to be on guard against a large investor going bargain shopping.

"We are adopting the rights agreement to protect against parties seeking to take advantage of the current market environment to the detriment of Spirit and its shareholders," Christie said.

U.S. airlines got a boost last week when lawmakers approved a $50 billion bailout for the industry, but those companies' fates are still in doubt as the pandemic continues to put a drag on the global economy. Spirit is a high-risk, high-reward stock at this moment, with the potential to rebound faster than some of its peers -- if the company is able to survive.

10 stocks we like better than Spirit Airlines
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Spirit Airlines wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

Lou Whiteman owns shares of Spirit Airlines. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Spirit Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAVE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular