Spirit Airlines: Glass Lewis Supports Board's Recommendation To Vote For Merger With Frontier

(RTTNews) - Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) announced Glass Lewis has recommended that Spirit stockholders vote for the proposed merger with Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC), parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc. The Spirit Board unanimously recommended that stockholders vote for all proposals relating to the transaction with Frontier.

Spirit has scheduled the Special Meeting to approve the proposed merger with Frontier for June 10, 2022. All stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 6, 2022 are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

