Spirit AeroSystems weighs more furloughs if Boeing strike continues, CNBC says

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) is weighing furloughs or layoffs of hundreds more employees if the Boeing (BA) machinists’ strike stretches beyond Nov. 25, CNCB’s Leslie Josephs reports, citing a company spokesman. Spirit, which makes fuselages for Boeing’s best-selling 737 Max as well as other major parts had already been preparing to temporarily furlough about 700 workers in its Wichita, Kansas, facilities. Those furloughs could begin next week, the author says. Further reductions would be in addition to those furloughs, but no decision has been made, said Spirit spokesman Joe Buccino.

