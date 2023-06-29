News & Insights

Spirit AeroSystems union workforce approves new contract, ending strike at Kansas plant

June 29, 2023 — 08:37 pm EDT

By Valerie Insinna

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N said it would begin resuming operations at its plant in Wichita, Kansas, on Friday, after union workers on Thursday voted to accept a new contract and end a strike that led to a week-long work stoppage.

Following a vote where union employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) agreed to a four-year deal, Spirit said it would closely coordinate with its suppliers and customers as it fully restarts production on July 5.

Its Wichita plant is especially critical for the U.S. planemaker, as workers at the site manufacture the entire body of Boeing's bestselling 737 MAX, as well as the forward fuselage of most other Boeing jets. It also produces pylons for the Airbus A220.

"It's never an easy decision to make when voting to go out on strike, but our membership felt that excluding vital medication in their core insurance plan was unacceptable," said Craig Martin, IAM's Southern Territory chief of staff.

