Spirit AeroSystems union workforce approves new contract, ending strike at Kansas plant

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N will resume operations at its plant in Wichita, Kansas, on July 5, after union workers on Thursday voted to accept a new contract and end their strike.

Spirit employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers agreed to a four-year deal after rejection of a previous offer on June 21 sent shockwaves through the aerospace industry.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna; Editing by Sandra Maler)

