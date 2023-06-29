News & Insights

Spirit AeroSystems union workforce approves new contract, ending strike at Kansas plant

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

June 29, 2023 — 08:05 pm EDT

Written by Valerie Insinna for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N will resume operations at its plant in Wichita, Kansas, on July 5, after union workers on Thursday voted to accept a new contract and end their strike.

Spirit employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers agreed to a four-year deal after rejection of a previous offer on June 21 sent shockwaves through the aerospace industry.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Valerie.Insinna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

