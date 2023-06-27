Spirit AeroSystems union to discuss new contract offer as strike continues at Wichita plant

June 27 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N has presented a new contract offer to the machinists union at its plant in Wichita, Kansas, the company confirmed Tuesday.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers will hold a meeting on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. local time to discuss the new proposal, IAM said on the Facebook page for its local unit in Wichita.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna)

((Valerie.Insinna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.