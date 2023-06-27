News & Insights

Companies
SPR

Spirit AeroSystems union to discuss new contract offer as strike continues at Wichita plant

June 27, 2023 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by Valerie Insinna for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N has presented a new contract offer to the machinists union at its plant in Wichita, Kansas, the company confirmed Tuesday.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers will hold a meeting on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. local time to discuss the new proposal, IAM said on the Facebook page for its local unit in Wichita.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna)

((Valerie.Insinna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPR
BA
AIR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.