Spirit AeroSystems Union Employees Vote To Strike Over Contract Dispute

(RTTNews) - Union employees at Spirit AeroSystems have voted in favor of a strike following the rejection of a proposed contract, according to Union Leader Cornell Beard.

An overwhelming 79 percent of union employees voted against the contract, with 85 percent supporting the decision to strike.

In response to the vote, Spirit AeroSystems expressed disappointment and released a statement acknowledging the rejection of their four-year contract offer.

The company emphasized their belief that the proposed contract recognized the contributions of employees and ensured their ability to meet the increasing demand for aircraft from customers. While recognizing the employees' right to strike, Spirit AeroSystems expressed its commitment to continued meetings with IAM (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) leadership.

Shortly after the initial statement, Spirit AeroSystems announced the suspension of factory production ahead of the contract's expiration. Effective from the start of the first shift on Thursday, June 22, all IAM-represented employees were instructed not to report to work but would receive pay for their regular hours. Overtime shifts were also canceled. Non-IAM employees were instructed to report to work as usual.

The current contract between Local Lodge 839 of IAM and Spirit AeroSystems is set to expire on June 23, with negotiations having begun on May 1. On June 13, machinist union members rallied outside Spirit AeroSystems to gain support for a better contract, threatening a strike if their demands were not met. Two days later, Spirit AeroSystems and IAM reached an agreement on a new contract, leading to the vote that took place on Wednesday.

Several Spirit employees represented by the union expressed significant concerns with the contract. T.J. Tovar, an employee with 12 years of experience, raised concerns about the coverage of his necessary medication under the new contract. He highlighted the potential impact on individuals with special needs who rely on specific medications that may no longer be covered. The Cost of Living Adjustment cap was another concern, with employees uncertain about whether the cap would be reached each year.

Tovar, who had never previously participated in a strike during his tenure, expressed readiness to do so after Wednesday's vote. Employees like Tovar emphasized that they were not asking for a lot, but rather to be treated fairly. They believed that fair treatment was essential and hoped for a resolution that would address their concerns satisfactorily.

