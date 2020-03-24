Spirit AeroSystems temporarily suspends Boeing-related production

Updates to add details and background

March 24 (Reuters) - Spirit Aerosystems SPR.N, Boeing Co's largest supplier, is temporarily suspending production for the airplane maker at many of its facilities in the United States, as the global coronavirus pandemic saps demand across the industry.

The company said on Tuesday it would suspend production beginning March 25 until April 8, including at its main Wichita, Kansas facility, a day after Boeing BA.N halted production at its Washington state twin-aisle jetliner factory.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has spread to almost all countries of the world, prompting large-scale lockdowns and virtually wiping out air travel demand.

Boeing's airline customers have deferred taking new aircraft and making pre-delivery downpayments, compounding its troubles related to the grounding of its once fast-selling 737 MAX jet after fatal crashes. Boeing halted 737 production in January.

Spirit said it would continue to pay employees who are sent home during the two-week period due to the suspension of Boeing work.

Spirit will, however, continue to support 787 work for Boeing's Charleston, South Carolina, facility.

