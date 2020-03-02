Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 49.7%. The bottom line also plunged 57% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.85.
Barring one-time adjustments, the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.68 per share compared with $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.
For 2019, Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings came in at $5.54 per share, which declined 12% from the prior year’s $6.26.
Highlights of the Release
Total revenues of $1,959 million exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,926 million by 1.7%. Moreover, the top line rose 7% on a year-over-year basis.
Backlog at the end of fourth-quarter 2019 was $43 billion compared with $48 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2018.
For 2019, Spirit AeroSystems generated revenues of $7,863 million, which improved 9% from the prior year’s $7,222 million.
Segment Performance
Fuselage Systems: Revenues at the segment grew 1.7% to $1,034.5 million from $1017.4 million in fourth-quarter 2018. Higher production volumes of the Boeing 787 and increased GCS&S activities drove the top line.
Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 5.8% compared with 15.6% during the same period in 2018.
Propulsion Systems: The segment recorded revenues of $532.3 million in the reported quarter, up 20.2% from $442.9 million a year ago. The uptick can be attributed to higher production volumes of the Boeing 737, 777 and Airbus A220 programs as well as a favorable model mix on the Boeing 737 program.
Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to 18.7% compared with 18% during the same period of 2018.
Wing Systems: Revenues at the segment rose 4.4% to $390.9 million from $374.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The uptick can be attributed to higher production volumes of the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 programs.
Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 10% compared with 16.1% during the same period of 2018.
Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. Quote
Operational Highlights
Total operating expenses rose 17.1% year over year to $1,863.6 million on account of higher cost of sales; increased selling, general and administrative expenses; and elevated research and development expenses.
The company’s operating income plunged 60.7% in the fourth quarter to $95.7 million from the year-ago quarter’s $243.6 million.
Financial Position
As of Dec 31, 2019, Spirit AeroSystems had $2,350.5 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $773.6 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
At the end of 2019, long-term debt (excluding current portion) totaled $2,984.1 million compared with $1,864 million at the end of 2018.
Cash flow from operating activities increased to $922.7 million at the end of 2019 from $$769.9 million at the end of 2018.
Capital expenditures summed $232 million in 2019 compared with $271 million in the prior year.
Zacks Rank
Spirit AeroSystems has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Recent Defense Releases
Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 by 5.1%. The bottom-line figure came above the guided range of $2.71-$2.76 for the reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT, a Zacks Rank #3 company, reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $5.29 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.99 by 6%. The bottom line also improved 20.5% from $4.39 in the year-ago quarter.
General Dynamics Corporation’s GD, a Zacks Rank #3 company, reported fourth-quarter earnings from continuing operations of $3.51 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.46 by 1.45%.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
General Dynamics Corporation (GD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.