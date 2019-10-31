Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Q3 Earnings Miss, Backlog Slips Q/Q

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 by 17.4%. Moreover, on a year-over-year basis, the bottom line declined 19% from $1.70 per share.



Barring one-time adjustments, the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.26 per share compared with $1.59 in the year-ago quarter.



Highlights of the Release



Total revenues of $1,920 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,966 million by 2.3%. However, the top line rose 6% from $1,814 million on a year-over-year basis.



Backlog at the end of third-quarter 2019 was $44 billion, lower than $46 billion in the prior quarter.



Segment Performance



Fuselage Systems: Revenues at the segment grew 1.4% to $1,005.3 million from $991 million in third-quarter 2018. Higher production volumes of the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 programs in addition to higher revenues generated from the Boeing 787 program drove the top line.



Propulsion Systems: The segment recorded revenues of $520.9 million in the reported quarter, up 17.7% from $442.4 million a year ago. The uptick can be attributed to a favorable model mix in the Boeing 737 program and higher production volumes of the Boeing 777 program.



Wing Systems: Revenues at the segment rose 3.3% to $391 million from $378.6 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by higher production volumes of the Boeing 777 and 787 programs.

Financial Position

As of Sep 26, 2019, Spirit AeroSystems had $1,477.3 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $773.6 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



As of Sep 26, 2019, long-term debt totaled $2,132.2 million compared with $1,864 million at the end of 2018.



Cash flow from operating activities increased to $718.6 million at the end of third-quarter 2019 from $567.4 million at the end of third-quarter 2018.



Capital expenditures summed $41 million during the third quarter, down from $62 million in the prior-year quarter.



Update on 737 MAX



Spirit AeroSystems continues to produce at a rate of 52 aircraft per month, per its agreement with Boeing.



Zacks Rank



