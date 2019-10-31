Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Q3 Earnings Miss, Backlog Slips Q/Q
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 by 17.4%. Moreover, on a year-over-year basis, the bottom line declined 19% from $1.70 per share.
Barring one-time adjustments, the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.26 per share compared with $1.59 in the year-ago quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Total revenues of $1,920 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,966 million by 2.3%. However, the top line rose 6% from $1,814 million on a year-over-year basis.
Backlog at the end of third-quarter 2019 was $44 billion, lower than $46 billion in the prior quarter.
Segment Performance
Fuselage Systems: Revenues at the segment grew 1.4% to $1,005.3 million from $991 million in third-quarter 2018. Higher production volumes of the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 programs in addition to higher revenues generated from the Boeing 787 program drove the top line.
Propulsion Systems: The segment recorded revenues of $520.9 million in the reported quarter, up 17.7% from $442.4 million a year ago. The uptick can be attributed to a favorable model mix in the Boeing 737 program and higher production volumes of the Boeing 777 program.
Wing Systems: Revenues at the segment rose 3.3% to $391 million from $378.6 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by higher production volumes of the Boeing 777 and 787 programs.
Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. Quote
Financial Position
As of Sep 26, 2019, Spirit AeroSystems had $1,477.3 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $773.6 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
As of Sep 26, 2019, long-term debt totaled $2,132.2 million compared with $1,864 million at the end of 2018.
Cash flow from operating activities increased to $718.6 million at the end of third-quarter 2019 from $567.4 million at the end of third-quarter 2018.
Capital expenditures summed $41 million during the third quarter, down from $62 million in the prior-year quarter.
Update on 737 MAX
Spirit AeroSystems continues to produce at a rate of 52 aircraft per month, per its agreement with Boeing.
Zacks Rank
Spirit AeroSystems has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Defense Releases
Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of $5.66 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.03 by 12.5%. The bottom line also improved 10.1% from $5.14 in the year-ago quarter.
Textron Inc. TXT reported third-quarter 2019 earnings from continuing operations of 95 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents by 11.8%. The bottom line increased 55.7% from the year-ago quarter.
General Dynamics Corporation GD reported third-quarter 2019 earnings from continuing operations of $3.14 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 by 2.6%. The bottom line also improved 10.2% from the prior-year quarter’s $2.85.
Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double
Today you are invited to download our just-released Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.
Download Free Report Now >>
Click to get this free report
General Dynamics Corporation (GD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Textron Inc. (TXT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.