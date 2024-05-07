Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) reported revenue of $1.7 billion, up 19% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$3.93, compared to -$1.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion, representing a surprise of -1.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -793.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Spirit Aerosystems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Revenue Growth : 19% versus 23.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 19% versus 23.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Deliveries - Boeing Model - B737 : 44 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 83.

: 44 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 83. Deliveries - Boeing Model - B767 : 5 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.

: 5 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8. Deliveries - Airbus Model - A330 : 7 compared to the 8 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7 compared to the 8 average estimate based on two analysts. Deliveries - Boeing Model - B787 : 13 compared to the 14 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 13 compared to the 14 average estimate based on two analysts. Deliveries - Airbus Model - A320 Family : 153 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 150.

: 153 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 150. Deliveries - Boeing Model - B777 : 8 compared to the 9 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8 compared to the 9 average estimate based on two analysts. Segment Revenues- Commercial : $1.36 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change.

: $1.36 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change. Segment Revenues- Aftermarket : $95.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $106.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

: $95.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $106.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%. Segment Revenues- Defense & Space : $250.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $213.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%.

: $250.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $213.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%. Segment Earnings (Loss) from Operations- Aftermarket : $17.20 million compared to the $21.01 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $17.20 million compared to the $21.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Earnings (Loss) from Operations- Defense & Space: $32.20 million compared to the $22.80 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Spirit Aerosystems have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.