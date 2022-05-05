Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 61 cents. The bottom line also improved significantly from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.22.

Barring one-time adjustments, the company reported a GAAP loss of 51 cents per share compared with a loss of $1.65 in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total revenues of $1,175 million exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,094 million by 7.3%. Moreover, the top line rose 30% on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher production deliveries on the Boeing 737, Airbus A220 and Airbus A320 programs and increased aftermarket revenues.

Backlog at the end of first-quarter 2022 was $36 billion compared with $35 million at the end of 2021.

Segment Performance

Commercial Segment: Revenues in the segment increased 34.8% year over year to $938.4 in the first quarter, driven by higher production volumes on the Boeing 737, Airbus A220 and A320 programs.

Operating loss narrowed to $3.4 million from an operating loss of $82.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Defense & Space: The segment recorded revenues of $158.5 million in the reported quarter, up 3.3% year over year. The upside can be attributed to increased production volumes from the Boeing P-8 program.

Operating income in the first quarter increased 66.7% to $20 million from $12 million in the year-ago quarter.



Aftermarket: Revenues in the segment improved a solid 51.7% year over year to $77.8 million in the first quarter, driven by higher spare part sales and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activity.

Operating profit in the first quarter increased a solid 66.7% to $18 million.

Operational Highlights

Total operating costs and expenses rose 18.5% year over year to $1,216.9 million on account of higher cost of sales, increased selling, general and administrative expenses and elevated research and development expenses.

The company incurred an operating loss of $42.2 million in the first quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of $125.9 million.

Financial Position

At the end of first-quarter 2022, SPR had $1,151.8 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $1,478.6 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

At the end of the first quarter, long-term debt totaled $3,734 million compared with $3,742.7 million at the end of 2021.

Cash outflow from operating activities was $270.2 million during the first quarter compared with $170.2 million a year ago.

Zacks Rank

